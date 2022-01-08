Vicky Kaushal requests Aanand L. Rai to cast him in director's next film

Mumbai, Jan 8 Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, whose wedding with Katrina Kaif was the centre of attention recently, has made a public appeal to Aanand L. Rai for casting him in the director's next venture.

Vicky took to his Instagram story and posted the poster of Rai's recent directorial, 'Atrangi Re' starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Mightily impressed with the film, the 'Masaan' actor wrote on the picture, "Kitni pyaari Film hai... mazaa aa gaya! @saraalikhan95 such a difficult role to play and how wonderfully you have surrendered yourself to it."

He added, "@dhanushkraja absolutely genius. @akshaykumar Garda uda diye! @aanandlrai Cast me in your next Film Sir, please!"

'Atrangi Re' took the direct-to-digital route as it released to a positive response on Disney+ Hotstar.

As for Vicky, the actor will have three releases this year including 'Govinda Naam Mera', 'The Great Indian Family' and 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar's next untitled film.

