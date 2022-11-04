Vicky Kaushal starrer Govinda Naam Mera to skip theatre release

Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Kiara Advani starrer Govinda Naam Mera will release on a streaming platform. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the satellite and digital rights have been sold to Star Network for Rs 62 crore. Giving details of the same, the source had explained, “the digital rights are valued at Rs. 42 crores and the satellite rights at Rs. 20 crores. The initial market expectation of Dharma Productions for Govinda Naam Mera was Rs. 80 crores, but the buyers were not too keen to spend such a big amount on the film. Finally, the deal was locked at Rs. 62 crores.”

The film is backed by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. Vicky and Kiara have earlier worked together in Lust Stories, while the actor has also collaborated with Bhumi in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur and Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama in the pipeline. He has already finished shooting for the first schedule of the Sam Manekshaw biopic. On the other hand, Aditya’s film is expected to roll in 2023, with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.