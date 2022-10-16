Vicky Kaushal to join hands with Anand L Rai for a new project

Vicky Kaushal is all set to collaborate with Atrangi Re director Anand L Rai. The actor is presently shooting for 'Sam Bahadur' made by Meghna Gulzar. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Vicky will be seen in Anand L Rai's next which is a love story.

The duo had teamed up earlier for 'Manmarziyaan which was produced by Rai and directed by Anurag Kashyap. As per the report, Rai wants to make an out-and-out love story from the heartland of India and Vicky was quite excited to be a part of it. The film is touted to go on floors next year. After watching 'Atrangi Re', Vicky had loved the film so much that he put up a story appreciating the film and asked Rai to cast him in his next directorial.