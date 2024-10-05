'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video': Check out RajKummar, Triptii's energetic moves in peppy track 'Chumma'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : After the 'Mere Mehboob' track, makers of the upcoming film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' starring RajKummar Rao and Triptii Dimri unveiled a new song titled 'Chumma'.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, RajKummar treated fans with new song video.

The song, which is composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar, the track has been sung by Pawan Singh, Rupali Jagga, Rupesh Mishra, and Mansa Jimmy. The lyrics are penned by Vayu.

The video opens with Rajkummar showcasing his energetic moves on the catchy beats and Triptii joins him on the floor in a glamorous look.

Singer Pawan Singh also makes an appearance in the song. His moves and chemistry with RajKummar can't be missed.

Talking about the song, Mere Mehboob is also composed by duo Sachin-Jigar, has a mix of energetic beats and melodies, with vocals by Shilpa Rao and Sachet Tandon and lyrics by Priya Saraiya.

The song is a sensuous and trippy track, with RajKummar and Triptii bringing their energetic chemistry to the screen. The song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Recently, makers released the film's trailer, which offers a sneak peek into the hilarious journey of Vicky (RajKummar) and Vidya (Triptii), as they, along with their family, go all out to recover their missing "suhagraat CD" in the scenic town of Rishikesh. With help from Mallika Sherawat and the rest of the family, the couple leaves no stone unturned, from appealing to the police and family elders to even venturing into graveyards at night.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' promises a "perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s.

RajKummar and Triptii Dimri starrer 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' is all set to clash with Alia Bhatt's Jigra. Both films are releasing on October 11.

