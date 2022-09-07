Vicky was never on my radar, says wife Katrina

Mumbai, Sep 7 Actress Katrina Kaif says that her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal was never on her radar. She added that it was her destiny and it was really meant to be.

Katrina spoke about her husband on the tenth episode of 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7, which will also have Ishaan Khatter and Siddharth Chaturvedi.

Sharing the finer details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shockingly shares how the beloved star was never on her "radar".

"I didn't even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!" shared the star.

And the first person she confessed to being smitten by Vicky was director Zoya Akhtar, at whose party cupid struck the two lovers.

Calling her relationship "unexpected and out of the blue", Katrina further shared: "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

'Koffee With Karan' Season 7 airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

