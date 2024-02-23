Victoria Beckham Suffers Freak Injury in Minor Accident'

Singer and designer Victoria Beckham has injured herself while working out in the gym, said her star footballer husband David Beckham.The former Spice Girls singer had to wear a medical boot after she had a "little accident" in the gym.David shared the news on his Instagram Stories and gave an update on her condition. He posted a photo of his wife's leg being covered. with a black medical boot.

He also tagged Victoria's Instagram account and let out a white heart emoji. Additionally, he attached a GIF sticker of a doctor and a message that read: "Feel better."The Story came more than one week after Victoria met with the accident. On February 14, she recalled via Instagram Stories what actually happened that caused an injury on her leg.She uploaded a picture of her toenails, which were polished in a soft pink color, and leg covered with a bag of ice.