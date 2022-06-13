VIDEO! KBC promo trolls claims about GPS chip in Rs 2,000 note

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a televised address to the nation declared the ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 as part of the government's efforts to crack down on black money.

At this time, the commentators of a news channel had said during the discussion that a new note of Rs. 2,000 would be introduced. The video of the news went viral on social media. Now, once again, that video is being discussed. Because, Big B Amitabh Bachchan asked a question in the show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The promo of the 14th episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' has just been released. Currently, the promo has gone viral on social media and the promo shows the news channel being targeted by Amitabh. At the beginning of the promo, Amitabh asks the contestant on the hot seat which one of these has GPS tracker. The first option was A) Typewriter, B) Television, C) Satellite, D) Rs.2000 note

To Amitabh's question, a female contestant, confidently answered the D option of Rs 2,000. However, this answer turned out to be wrong. Amitabh Bachchan tells female contestant that her answer is wrong. At the time, female contestant recalled a video she saw on a news channel. Bachchan then revealed that satellite was the correct answer, but the woman asked if he was joking.

“Why will I joke? The joke was what you considered as truth.”

But the contestant did not seem satisfied. This was shown in the news, so wasn’t it the organisations’ fault, she asked. Bachchan then said that while it was possible that there was a lapse on part of news organisations but the loss was ultimately hers. He then went on to tell the audience, “Gyaan jahaan se mile bator lijiye, par pehle zara tatol lijiye (gather information from wherever you get, but verify it first)."

