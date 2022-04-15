VIDEO! Ranbir-Alia wedding: Ranbir kneels down for Alia during varmala ceremony, video goes viral

After 5 years of dating, star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are officially husband and wife now! The actors who fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' got hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Ranbir's Bandra abode Vastu, on Thursday.

Now a video of thier varmala ceremony has gone viral on social media. In the video we can see groom's squad lifting Ranbir during the varmala ceremony. However, soon he gets down and is seen kneeling in front of Alia. After exchanging garlands, Ranbir kissed his ladylove.

The pre-wedding festivities including a special pooja and mehendi ceremony were conducted on Wednesday. Several guests including Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and aunt Reema Kapoor were dressed to the nines for the event.

Alia shared her official wedding pictures with Ranbir on her Instagram handle writing, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."