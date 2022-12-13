Vidhu Vinod Chopra announces wrap-up for Vikrant Massey starrer '12th fail'

Vikrant Massey has completed filming for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial '12th fail', a Story of aspiring IAS, IPS students.

After making cinematic gems like 'Parinda', '1942: A Love Story', 'Mission Kashmir', the 'Munnabhai' franchise, '3 Idiots', and 'PK,' the producer-director is directing and producing '12th Fail', which has been adapted from Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel of the same name.

The film is inspired by the real-life story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi.

But '12th Fail' isn't a biography as much as it is a portrait of the power of one - how one man or a woman with integrity can create seismic change.

The film has been the talk of the town for many reasons, mainly for being the first film to be shot in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, the hub of Hindi Medium UPSC Preparations.

The film is inspired by real-life events and encapsulates the story of aspiring IAS and IPS students. The film has been shot in Chambal, Agra, Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, Mussoorie, and Mumbai.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Shared, "I have a feeling that this could be my best-performed film till date. When I started filming '12th Fail', I had no idea I would end up enjoying it this much, that it would perhaps turn out to be one of my best films. Also, everyone in the crew was so young... I got to boss around kids half my age, while making a film about students. What else do I want in life?"

Talking about the film, Vikrant Massey said, "My experience on this film was phenomenal... probably the best experience I ever had. It is one of the most special stories that I am a part of... and also one of the most challenging parts that I had to play. I'm really, really excited. Working with VVC was literally coming-of-age for me. Him, the actors, the whole crew... everyone was phenomenal. One thing that I want to say is that the entire journey of the character was very personal for me... in the last 2 months of filming I have lived 6 to 8 months of my life."

Vidhu Vinod Chopra in order to do justice to the film and its script, the film is shot at real locations - like Delhi's heart, and NP boys school. The makers were adamant about shooting the film in real locations so that everything looks authentic and original, not gimmicky. Mukherjee Nagar is the perfect location to shoot the film as it is packed with real life students, hanging banners of coaching classic and seen the birth of generations of bureaucrats.

Written, produced and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, '12th Fail' is scheduled for a 2023 Summer release.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor