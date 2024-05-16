Vidhu Vinod Chopra to celebrate success of '12th Fail' with UPSC aspirants

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 : Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. The film received a lot of positive responses from the audience and critics. Now, the director is celebrating its success with the UPSC students.

While talking about the event, he shared, "May 18 will be a memorable day for me, because on this day, I get to thank the team who made '12th Fail' as real as it is. I cannot tell you how many people noticed the background in Mukherjee Nagar and asked me where we get such authentic-looking background actors. It's because they are not actors."

He added expressing his gratitude to his team, "They are real students and staff of Drishti. I want to thank each one of them, and in particular, Vikas Divyakirti, and his team, Abhishek and Gaurav, for getting them all together and helping us make this film. Not once did any of them ever look into the camera and disturb the shot. They were always on time, 5 am or 5 pm. They were thoroughly professional. As professional as my own crew. I am deeply grateful to them."

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra bagged the Best Director award for his biopic drama film '12th Fail' at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

'12th Fail' draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

The film starred Vikrant Massey in the lead roles and received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Vikrant won the Best Actor (Critics) award for his performance in the film '12th Fail' at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

Also '12th Fail' bagged the Best Film award at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

The film has also received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor, among others.'12th Fail' was released in theatres on October 27.

