Vidya Balan, Ileana D’Cruz, Sendhil Ramamurthy and Pratik Gandhi starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar First Look Unveiled

The makers of Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz and Pratik Gandhi-starrer have finally unveiled the name of the film along with its release date. Sharing the poster on social media, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a poster of the film and wrote, ''VIDYA BALAN - PRATIK GANDHI - ILEANA D’CRUZ - SENDHIL RAMAMURTHY: ‘DO AUR DO PYAAR’ FIRST LOOK + RELEASE DATE… #DoAurDoPyaar is the title of Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment’s production, which arrives in *cinemas* on 29 March 2024.''''

Starring #VidyaBalan, #PratikGandhi, #IleanaDCruz and #SendhilRamamurthy, the film is directed by ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta, who makes her feature debut with the film,'' he added. Do Aur Do Pyaar will be Vidya Balan's first romantic drama flick in years. In recent years, she has acted in several mystery thrillers including Neeyat, Jalsa, and Sherni.On the other hand, Pratik was last seen in the web series Scoop, and a Gujarati movie titled Vaahlam Jaao Ne. Apart from this, he has several other projects in the pipeline including Phule, Dedh Bigha Zameen, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? Ileana D'Cruz is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending, to name a few. She also featured in Pagalpanti and The Big Bull.Sendhil Ramamurthy is the star of Never Have I Ever, Shor In The City, Blind Dating, Reverie among others.