Vidya Balan Opens Up About Her First Heartbreak: "He Cheated on Me"

Vidya Balan is one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood. Even tough is in a constant spotlight, we have barely heard any rumor about her personal life. While having conversation with Indian Express Bhool Bahuliya actress revealed that her first relationship didn't had a happy ending.

Vidya Balan revealed that first boy that she ever dated cheated on her. “I have been cheated on. The first boy I dated cheated on me, and I have to tell you he was just a bad. I remember we had just broken up and I bumped into him in college on Valentine’s Day and he turned around and said that ‘I am just going to meet my ex-girlfriend for a date.’ And I was like what? He literally crushed me that day, but I have done better than that in life for myself."

Vidya Balan was rumored to be in relationship with her 'Kismat connection' actor Shaid Kapoor, but now is happily married to film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

On Work Front Vidya Balan will be part of Bhool Bahuliya 3 opposite Karti Aryan. She will be seen in Pratik Gandhi in 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'.