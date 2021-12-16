Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D' Cruz, Sendhil Ramamurthy starrer untitled romantic comedy-drama wrapped

Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment's upcoming untitled romantic comedy-drama starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D' Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy has been wrapped up.

After shooting the last schedule of the film in Ooty, Vidya Balan took to her Instagram handle and shared a candid picture with co-star Pratik Gandhi and wrote, "And just like that, a wonderful winter spell in Ooty comes to an end. As we wrap the shoot of our untitled romantic comedy-drama, will cherish these memories for life. Missed Sendhil and Ileana!"

Pratik also shared the same picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, "And it's a wraaaap!!! A wonderful winter spell in Ooty brings us to a film wrap on Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment's untitled romantic comedy-drama about modern relationships directed by @shirshagt. It's been such a beautiful and fun ride with @balanvidya @ileana_official @sendhil_rama"

The untitled film directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta is touted as a progressive, uninhibited take on modern relationships.

( With inputs from ANI )

