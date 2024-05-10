Vidya Vox’s new EP ‘Sundari’ is a tribute to feminine beauty and strength

Los Angeles, May 10 Indo-American singer and YouTube sensation Vidya Iyer, who is known as Vidya Vox, has announced the release of her new EP 'Sundari', which serves as an ode to feminine beauty and strength.

"Growing up with an abusive father, my childhood was full of violence. Despite the stigma against divorce in South Asian culture, my mother made the brave decision to leave, choosing to raise me and my sister on her own," she said.

"This EP celebrates her strength and pays homage to the matriarchs in my family," Vox, who was born in Chennai but immigrated with her family to the US at the age of eight, said.

Drawing inspiration from the sounds of Tamil Nadu, the style of 1970s Bollywood, and the energy of South Asian hip-hop, 'Sundari', meaning "beauty" in Tamil and Hindi, is a tribute to powerful women. It explores themes of self-love and female resilience.

The EP features collaborations with Tamil lyricist Madhan Karky, music producer Shankar Tucker, and guest artists Nikhita Gandhi and Rohith Jayaraman.

