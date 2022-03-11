Vidyut Jammwal: Akshay Kumar made me dream of becoming a hero

Mumbai, March 11 Actor and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal, who is hosting the non-fiction action reality show 'India's Ultimate Warrior', says the series would have been incomplete without the presence of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

Akshay has appeared in a special episode of the show and seeing the impressive performance of the participants he announced to give Rs 10 Lakhs to the winner of 'India's Ultimate Warrior'.

Talking about the experience of the special episode, Vidyut in a conversation with said: "Like many youngsters, I was also a huge fan of Akshay Kumar who is known as one of the best action superstars of our country till date.

"I was training in martial art and as we all know he also started his career as a stunt man and a trained martial artist, he made me dream of becoming a hero in the film! I think he is one of those actors who has taken the action in our cinema to the next level."

"Nowadays, in cinema martial artists have found a new place of respect because of Akshay sir. My show would have been incomplete without his presence," Vidyut further added.

'India's Ultimate Warrior' is a reality show, where Vidyut along with four mentors from different combat forms and experiences train participants and choose the best warrior of our country based on their physical and mental attributes like focus, control, determination, balance, discipline, amongst others.

"I think the most special element of our show is how we are choosing the warrior. As mentors for us, it was our responsibility to bring out the best of their potential."

He added: "It was not a competition where participants were fighting against each other. With each passing day, they were becoming the best version of themselves. So, when the show ends, they can feel how mentally and physically they have changed."

"All of them are winners in a way that they are a new version of themselves. That is why our reality show is real by all means and very unique too," Vidyut signed off.

'India's Ultimate Warrior' will have its television premiere on the Discovery channel on March 14. The special episode featuring Akshay will air on the OTT platform discoversy+ on March 11 and on the channel on March 16.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor