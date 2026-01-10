Vidyut Jammwal scales a tree unclothed, calls it a ‘yogic practice of Sahaj’

Mumbai Jan 10 Actor Vidyut Jammwal recently took to his social media account to share a video wherein he is seen ‘delving yogic practice of Sahaj’.

In the video, the actor is seen climbing a tree, without any clothes on his body.

The actor captioned it as, “As a Kalaripayattu practitioner, I delve into the yogic practice of Sahaja once a year. Sahaja means returning to a state of natural ease and instinct, fostering a deeper connection to nature and inner awareness.”

Elaborating on it further, Vidyut stated, “Scientifically, it activates numerous neuroreceptors and proprioceptors, enhancing sensory feedback and improving balance and coordination. This leads to greater body awareness, heightened mental focus, and a profound sense of grounding. #ItIsI #kalaripayattu.”

The actor has always been extremely disciplined with his fitness routines.

Earlier, the actor had taken to his social media account to showcase his dedication to the ancient martial art of Kalari Payattu by ‘pushing his physical and mental limits.’

The actor, through a combination of rigorous training, yoga, and challenging exercises, had paid tribute to the legacy of the traditional practices. Vidyut also had highlighted the strength, focus, and warrior spirit they instill.

Sharing the video featuring himself, the actor wrote, “Honoring the ancient Kalari Payattu and Yoga that empower us to transcend limits. Candle wax and blindfolds, a testament to the warrior spirit!”#kalaripayattu #itrainlikevidyutjammwal #streetfighter.”

On the professional front, Vidyut Jammwal is gearing up for the release of his next, “Street Fighter,” which also stars Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Eric André, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, and Jason Momoa.

The teaser for the upcoming live-action film was unveiled at the 2025 Game Awards, where the film’s cast took the stage to unveil the first look. An official synopsis of the movie read, “Estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s game over!”

The movie directed by Kitao Sakurai, is slated to hit theatres on O

ctober 16, 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor