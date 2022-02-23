Vignesh Shivan shares BTS video clip from 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal'

Chennai, Feb 23 Director Vignesh Shivan has delighted fans by releasing a behind-the-scenes video clip from the sets of his upcoming film 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal', featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead.

Sharing the video clip on Instagram, the director said, "When I made 'Titanic' with one Jack and two Roses ! Special Clip from BTS for all the 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' fans around. "

The 53-second clip shows Nayanthara and Samantha arriving at the shooting spot, dressed like Kate Winslet in 'Titanic' for a song shoot. The clip also shows Vijay Sethupathi getting ready to appear like Jack Dawson, played by Leonardo di Caprio in 'Titanic'.

The clip made it evident that there's great camaraderie between the stars of the film. The unit also celebrated, what they called the 'Twos Day' on Tuesday.

Actress Samantha went on to post a picture of her with Nayanthara from the film on her Instagram page, saying, "20:02 On 22.2.2022 Special ! To our special friendship Nayanthara! She's not on social media but she sends you her love. Happy Twos Day."

