Vignesh Shivan's Rowdy Pictures thanks Rajasthan Royals for scoring 222 against DC!

Chennai, April 23 When Rajasthan Royals blasted an impressive 222 for the loss of just two wickets in their IPL match against Delhi Capitals on Friday, little did they know that a production house in Tamil Nadu would cleverly use it to promote a single from their upcoming film!

Yes, Rowdy Pictures, the production house of director Vignesh Shivan, which has produced his upcoming film, 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal', featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead, on Friday smartly used the score that the Royals scored to promote their latest number, 'Two Two Two'.

The production house tweeted a picture of the Rajasthan dug out and the scoreboard and said, "Alexa, Play 'Two Two Two' from 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal'! Thank You

Rajasthan Royals for giving a tribute to us!"

The film's director, Vignesh Shivan, too was quick to capitalise on the score of the Rajasthan Royals.

He tweeted, "Thank you Rajasthan Royals! Sweet of you! 222/2 on 22:2+2:2022."

The number, 'Glimpse of Two Two Two', has already been garnering a lot of attention on YouTube. The video has garnered a whopping 8.8 million views on YouTube with over three lakh people giving it the thumbs up sign.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations among the masses, is scheduled to hit screens on April 28.

