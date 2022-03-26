Vijay Antony completes shooting his Kolkata portions for 'Ratham'

Chennai, March 26 Director C.S. Amudhan, who is now directing the eagerly awaited investigative thriller 'Ratham', on Saturday announced that the unit had completed shooting actor Vijay Antony's portions in Kolkata.

Taking to Twitter, the director said, "And we've wrapped the last day of shoot for Vijay Antony on the spectacular Howrah bridge in Kolkata. Nandri Nanba! Not including his picture to avoid prematurely revealing his look. We are nearing the end of shoot for 'Ratham'. Only Spain remains."

This is the final schedule of the film. Prior to this, the unit had completed two schedules.

The film, which features three actresses Mahima Nambiar, Nandita Swetha and Remya Nambeesan in important roles, will talk about a grave injustice happening in society that has gone unnoticed for a long time.

Gopi Amarnath is the director of Photography for this thriller, which has editing by T S Suresh.

Dhilip Subbarayan is choreographing the stunts for this film. Interestingly, this is the first time that Vijay Antony and C S Amudhan, who have known each other from the time they were in college, are working together.

