Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday leave Liger Mumbai event midway due to overcrowding

Vijay and Ananya Panday were at a mall in Navi Mumbai recently, attending a packed house. They were to partake in a special activity which would have the fans in attendance all excited for their film Liger. However, the duo were unable, to finish their special task, as the crowd went beserk after seeing the Arjun Reddy star. The moment Vijay took to the stage, there were sounds of swooning all round. The organisers and volunteers were shocked to see that a few female fans fainted and a few other girls started crying. Loads of fans had posters and sketches of Vijay and then the chants of 'Vijay we love you' started.

There was almsost a stampede like situation as legion of fans pushed the barricades to get closer to the centre stage where Vijay and Ananya were standing. The security feared that the situation could get worse, so Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday had to leave mid way for the safety of everyone in attendance. Vijay Deverakonda wrote a note for fans in Mumbai, which read, "You love has touched me. Hope you all are safe and back home. Wish I could have been there with you all so much longer. Thinking about you all as I go to bed. Goodnight Mumbai #Liger (sic)."Liger is a sports drama in which Vijay Deverakonda essays the role of an MMA fighter with stammering issues. The Telugu-Hindi bilingual is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Liger will have a worldwide release in five languages on August 25. The trailer and two songs from the film have been unveiled so far and the audience are eagerly waiting for the film's release.

