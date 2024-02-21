Vijay Deverakonda Responds to Students' Exam Excuse, Promises a Meeting on One Condition

Two students got a surprise of a lifetime when their Instagram video jokingly mentioning South Indian film star Vijay Deverakonda caught the actor's attention. On February 15, the students posted a video saying they wouldn't hit the books until Deverakonda commented. In a humorous twist, they added, "If Vijay Deverakonda comments on this video, then we will start preparing for our exam. Just in case if we fail our exams, we have an excuse to blame it on @thedeverakonda 😏."

To their shock, Deverakonda responded two days later, saying, "Get 90%, and I will meet you." The unexpected comment not only thrilled the students but also drew attention from other users, making the video go viral with Deverakonda's comment getting more likes than the original post.

Deverakonda kicked off his acting journey with Nuvvila (2011) and gained fame with Pelli Choopulu (2016). He became a household name after starring in the lead role of Arjun Reddy (2017). However, he faced a setback in 2022 when his highly anticipated sports film Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh, didn't do well at the box office, receiving criticism. His latest movie, Kushi (2023), alongside Samantha, got mixed reviews and had an average box office run. Deverakonda is now gearing up for Family Star, directed by Parasuram, scheduled for release on April 5, with Mrunal Thakur playing a significant role.

Recently, there were circulating rumors about Vijay planning to get engaged to Rashmika. However, the Liger actor debunked these rumors, stating to Lifestyle Asia, "It seems like the media wants to see me married every two years. I come across this rumor every year. They are just hovering around, hoping to catch me and orchestrate a wedding."