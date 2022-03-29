Vijay Deverakonda to collaborate with Puri Jagannadh for a patriotic drama 'Jana Gana Mana'

Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh are reuniting again after Liger. The film is a patriotic attempt and the grand launch took place in Mumbai today. Vijay Deverakonda made a grand entry in a chopper with the look of an Army Officer. GM will be produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally, and Puri Jagannadh, with the screenplay, dialogue, and direction by Puri Jagannadh. The action entertainer is a pan India film releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. This adrenaline-pumping action drama is yet another mass entertainer for the audiences.

Sharing about the movie and speaking about the excitement around it, director Puri Jagannadh says, “I am extremely happy to unveil the announcement of our next project ‘JGM’. It feels great to collaborate again with Vijay and JGM is a strong narrative which is THE ultimate action entertainer”Elated Actor Vijay Devarakonda said, “I am supremely excited about JGM, it's one of the most striking and challenging scripts. The story is special and it will touch every Indian. I am honored to be a part of Puri’s dream project. Looking forward to working with Charmme and her team. My character in JGM is refreshing which I haven't done earlier and I am sure it will leave an impact on the audiences.”

Producer Vamshi Paidipally, producer Srikara Studio said, “It gives us immense pleasure in collaborating with Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh, and Charmme Kaur on this prestigious project JGM. We at Srikara Studios are confident that this film will tap into the conscience of every Indian”The Shoot will commence in April 2022 and will be shot across multiple international locations. JGM is a Puri Connect & Srikara Studio Produ. Meanwhile, the Dear Comrade actor will be seen in the much-awaited sports drama, Liger. The film will feature Vijay Deverakonda in the role of a boxer and also marks his debut in Bollywood. Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger also has Ananya Panday as the female lead, whereas Mike Tyson will be seen in a special cameo role. Liger is scheduled to release on 25 August.