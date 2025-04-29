Vijay Deverakonda's Heartfelt Gesture Towards Female Fan Goes Viral, Fans Applaud Liger Star's Humility (Watch Video)

Vijay Deverakonda is one heartthrob who has always won hearts with his distinct style and charm. Be it on-screen or off-screen, the actor never fails to impress. His fans truly adore him for everything he does. Time and again, we have seen him win hearts with his kind gestures, and yet another instance was witnessed recently when he immediately changed the way he was seated at an event as soon as he saw women coming to pose with him. At a recent event attended by Vijay Deverakonda, few of his women fans approached him to take pictures. Seeing this, the actor very humbly sat with folded legs on the sofa when the ladies posed for a photograph with him. This indeed speaks volumes about his kind and grounded nature.

Fans couldn’t stop raving about this sweet gesture and are in complete awe of the star. Here's how fans are expressing their love for Vijay Deverakonda's humble gesture - A fan wrote, "Vijay you're the real KING ❤️🔥"Yet another fan wrote, "This is why we love you Vijay🥺 PROUD TO BE YOUR FAN 🔥"A fan commented, "Another day, another reason to salute our Rowdy Vijay Deverakonda’s greatness! 🔥❤️"Yet another fan commented, "Respect increasing day by day for you anna! Vijay Deverakonda, what a man! 🫡"A fan expressed, "This is why we adore you, Vijay! Not just for your films, but for the amazing person you are..💯"

Vijay Deverakonda is currently making waves with his upcoming film Kingdom (Samrajya). The teaser has been released, presenting the actor in a never-seen-before avatar. He radiates sheer ruggedness, power, and untamed energy. He is an unstoppable force, blazing with intensity and destined for greatness.

