Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger gets a release date

Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson's Liger will open in theatres worldwide on August 22 next year. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar. On Thursday, the makers of the film raise the excitement among Liger fans by announcing that the first glimpse of the film will be unveiled on December 31.

Liger features Vijay Deverakonda as a martial art fighter and legendary boxer Mike Tyson as his opponent. The stars were filming Liger in Los Angeles a few days ago. Vijay Deverakonda even shared a photo with Ananya Panday, director Puri Jagannadh and producer Charmme Kaur and wrote: "Hello from LA." Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Puri Jagannadh, and Charmme Kaur are jointly producing the actioner. The movie marks Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut, and it will also release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

