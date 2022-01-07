Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger shoot cancelled due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Friday said that the production of his upcoming film Liger has been put on hold owing to the onset of the third wave of the coronavirus. He shared a photo of himself cuddling his pet dog at his home in Hyderabad. “Apparently its another wave Storm. Shoots canceled. Back to us just chilling at home..,” he captioned the photo. Reportedly, the team planned to conclude the shoot with a high-octane action sequence and a couple of crucial scenes.

However, the shoot has been put on a halt due to the sudden increase in Covid cases. There are several films expected to call off their shoot due to rising Covid concerns. This is not the first time that the film shoot has been put on hold. The production of Liger was halted in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 lockdown in India. Liger, one of the most talked-about films of the year, features Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey in the lead roles. Reportedly, only 25 per cent of the film’s shoot is pending. Liger’s remaining portion will be shot on a set in Hyderabad. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also stars Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Ali, Vishu Reddy, Makarand Deshpande, Getup Srinu, Abdul Quadir Amin and Mike Tyson in key roles.