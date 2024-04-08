Vijay Deverakonda's Team Files Police Complaint Against Trolls Targeting 'The Family Star' Film

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda has huge fanbase. Every single film of actor is loved by his fan. Actor is currently seen in 'Family Star' with actress Mrunal Thakur. Flim is getting trolled on social media and in response to same actor, Vijay Deverakonda's team tweeted that action will be taken against those trolling Vijay and his film.

The police have taken note of the complaint made by Vijay's team. Police are on the lookout for those using fake IDs to spread false rumours. Vijay's team says that spreading negative things about Vijay's 'Family Star' is having a negative impact on the film's earnings.

Speaking to a TV channel, 'Family Star' producer Dil Raju said, "Despite being trolled on social media, the film has received a lot of love from the audience. 'Family Star' is a family film. People loved the film. We made a good film. Despite being a good film the makers have asked why wrong things are being spread about it.

Cyber Crime Complaint lodged against individuals who are part of orchestrated attacks and planned negative campaigns targeting The #FamilyStar movie and actor #VijayDeverakonda.



Ever since the release of the teaser of 'Family Star', some people have been trolling the film. It seems that the marriage of a couple from a middle-class family was done with great pomp. Many memes and reels have been created on the internet about this scene from the film. The makers feel that the film has suffered a lot due to this negative publicity. Now everyone is paying attention to what action the police will take against trolling people.