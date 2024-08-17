Vijay Raaz dropped from 'Son of Sardaar 2' over misconduct allegations, actor says "his reputation got damaged due to false claims"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 : Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Son of Sardaar 2' has been embroiled in controversies ever since the news of the sequel came out.

As per the latest buzz, actor Vijay Raaz, who was supposed to play a pivotal role in the film, got replaced by another artiste. He was reportedly removed from the sequel over unprofessional behaviour.

To get more clarity about the issue,reached out to producer Kumar Mangat. He claimed that Vijay was asked to leave the film due to his misbehaviour. He allegedly demanded bigger rooms and also charged more for his spot boy.

On the other hand, Vijay Raaz denied such allegations.

Speaking with ANI, "Ye sab jooth hai (It's all a lie). When I reached Scotland for the shoot I found my room quite congested. I do yoga so I need some space apart from the bed. So I requested them to provide me with a room with a larger space...that was my only request. And it was a genuine concern."

"Next day when I reached sets I met Kumar ji. We happily greeted each other. Everything seemed fine but I don't know what happened...after a few minutes, Kumar ji came and asked me to leave the set. I was surprised," he shared.

Vijay Raaz found the particular incident embarrassing.

"I have been working in this industry for over 26 years. It's quite painful to see my reputation getting damaged due to false allegations. All discussions regarding the actor's fee to his/her staff take place before the start of the shoot. In my case, everything was also predetermined...that's why I especially went to Scotland. Pata nahi unhe kya hurt hua aur mujhe chale jaane ke liye keh diya par aisa nahi karna chayie tha..," Vijay Raaz recalled.

'Son of Sardaar 2' was officially announced on August 6. Mrunal Thakur is the leading lady in the sequel to the hit 2012 movie. Vijay Kumar Arora has come on board to helm the project. The first film had Sonakshi Sinha in the lead.

