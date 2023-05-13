Vijay Varma drove an old ambulance to hone his driving skills for 'Dahaad'
By IANS | Published: May 13, 2023 03:15 PM 2023-05-13T15:15:04+5:30 2023-05-13T15:25:30+5:30
Mumbai, May 13 Actor Vijay Varma, who is receiving positive response to his streaming show 'Dahaad', shared that to get acquainted with driving a large van, he was given a big old vehicle to practice.
In the series, Vijay plays the role of a serial killer who murders women after seducing them. He plots his crime in a school van which he also uses for philanthropic purposes.
The actor told : "I was given an old ambulance so that I could practice how to drive a huge vehicle like that."
He further mentioned: "So, before the series went into production, I was driving around that old ambulance in the Yari Road area of Mumbai."
