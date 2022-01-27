Vijayendra Kumeria to play lead character in show 'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye'

By IANS | Published: January 27, 2022 04:15 PM2022-01-27T16:15:05+5:302022-01-27T16:25:15+5:30

Mumbai, Jan 27 Television actor Vijayendra Kumeria will be seen playing a lead role in the upcoming show ...

Vijayendra Kumeria to play lead character in show 'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye' | Vijayendra Kumeria to play lead character in show 'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye'

Vijayendra Kumeria to play lead character in show 'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye'

Next

Mumbai, Jan 27 Television actor Vijayendra Kumeria will be seen playing a lead role in the upcoming show 'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye' on the small screen.

Talking about his character, Vijayendra said: "I am very excited to be a part of Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. During the narration, I was intrigued with Armaan's character and knew right then that I had to be a part of this show. There are a lot of shades to my character and I am thoroughly preparing for it.

"While viewers will see me essay a very charming, ambitious and admirable personality, Armaan as a character is manipulative and has the ability to turn things in his favour and as he wants them to be. It's interesting to portray a character like Armaan and I am hoping that the audience is as excited as I am," the actor added.

'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye' will see Vijayendra don the character of Armaan Oberoi.

Set against the backdrop of 'Mayanagari' - Mumbai, the show charts the journey of a couple Saumya Verma, an ambitious and struggling TV writer, and Armaan Oberoi, a charming and successful TV producer. On the surface, their relationship seems perfect.

'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye' will air on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Armaan oberoiArmaan oberoiSony entertainmentVijayendra Kumeria