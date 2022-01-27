Vijayendra Kumeria to play lead character in show 'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye'

Mumbai, Jan 27 Television actor Vijayendra Kumeria will be seen playing a lead role in the upcoming show 'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye' on the small screen.

Talking about his character, Vijayendra said: "I am very excited to be a part of Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. During the narration, I was intrigued with Armaan's character and knew right then that I had to be a part of this show. There are a lot of shades to my character and I am thoroughly preparing for it.

"While viewers will see me essay a very charming, ambitious and admirable personality, Armaan as a character is manipulative and has the ability to turn things in his favour and as he wants them to be. It's interesting to portray a character like Armaan and I am hoping that the audience is as excited as I am," the actor added.

'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye' will see Vijayendra don the character of Armaan Oberoi.

Set against the backdrop of 'Mayanagari' - Mumbai, the show charts the journey of a couple Saumya Verma, an ambitious and struggling TV writer, and Armaan Oberoi, a charming and successful TV producer. On the surface, their relationship seems perfect.

'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye' will air on Sony Entertainment Television.

