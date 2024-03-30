Vijayendra on 'Teri Meri Doriyaann' role post-leap: 'Angad is now little bitter'

Mumbai, March 30 Actor Vijayendra Kumeria has opened up on his character's graph post leap in the show 'Teri Meri Doriyaann', saying Angad has become a little bitter.

The current track of 'Teri Meri Doriyaann' revolves around Angad, Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar), Akeer and Diljit.

The makers of the show recently dropped an intriguing promo for the show, taking a leap.

The current track revolves around Sahiba finding it difficult to fulfil Akeer's wish, while Angad gives Simran gifts. Being unaware of the reality, Angad feels sad about losing his child. Angad celebrates his unborn child's birthday on Simran's birthday.

The audience will get to witness a different side of Angad in the show.

Speaking about the character arc, Vijayendra shared: "Angad has become a little bitter; he hides his real emotions from everyone and does not want to show his vulnerable side to anyone. He shows that it doesn’t matter to him, but he still remembers Sahiba."

"Angad is broken from within, as he cannot recover from the loss of his father and his unborn child. There is a lot of hurt and anger within him that has made him restless," he added.

'Teri Meri Doriyaann' is set in a very beautiful location in Punjab, a setting that has a total vibe of romance and euphoria that comes along with it.

It airs on StarPlus.

