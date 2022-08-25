Vijay's son is not on social media

Chennai, Aug 25 Trashing rumours that actor Vijay's son Sanjay had appealed to people on social media not to share pictures leaked from the sets of Vijay's upcoming film,'Varisu', the actor's publicist on Thursday clarified that Sanjay was not on social media in the first place.

The publicist clarified: "This is to inform you that Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay is not there on any social media! Therefore, I request you to not encourage/publicise fake accounts."

Pictures clicked on the sets of Vamshi Paidipally's upcoming film, 'Varisu', featuring Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, have been getting leaked on social media from time to time, causing concern to the unit members. A few days ago, when a picture of Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, believed to have been leaked from the sets of 'Varisu' began doing the rounds on social media, rumours began to emerge that Sanjay, the son of actor Vijay, had made an appeal to people not to share the leaked picture.

However, the actor's side has now confirmed that Sanjay was not there on any social media platform.

Vijay is currently shooting for the film in Hyderabad. The unit had only recently completed shooting a big fight sequence in Vizag before moving to Hyderabad.

