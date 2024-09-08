Vikas Sethi Dies: 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Fame Actor Passes Away at 48 Due to Cardiac arrest

Vikas Sethi, a popular television actor known for his role in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', has sadly passed away at the age of 48. His untimely death has shocked fans and fellow actors alike, leaving the industry in mourning.

According to media reports, Vikas Sethi died due to cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife, Janhvi Sethi, and their twin sons. While his family has yet to release an official statement, the news of his passing has deeply saddened his loved ones. The loss of a father figure is especially poignant for his young children.

Vikas Sethi made his debut in the film industry in 2003 and went on to have a successful career in both television and Bollywood. He appeared in several popular TV serials, including 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Kahi To Hoga', 'Kyun Hota Hai Pyaar', 'Uttaran', and 'Sasural Simar Ka'. His role in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' was particularly well received and remains a highlight of his career.