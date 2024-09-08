Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Cleared by Censor Board With Mandatory Cuts and Fact Checking

Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' faced significant controversies before its release, leading to threats from various Sikh organizations and subsequent scrutiny by the Censor Board. The film, which initially encountered resistance, received a 'UA' certificate from the Censor Board after agreeing to make several changes. The release of the film was delayed as a result.

The 'UA' certificate indicates that the film is suitable for viewers of all ages. According to sources, the filmmakers submitted the film for certification on July 8. By August 8, Sikh organizations, including the Akal Takht and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, had started demanding a ban on the film. In response, a zonal officer from the CBFC wrote to Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd, specifying that ten major cuts required by the Scrutiny Committee for the 'UA' certificate needed to be addressed.

Among the required cuts, the committee suggested removing or altering a scene depicting Pakistani soldiers attacking Bangladeshi refugees. In this scene, one soldier is shown beheading a child, and another is depicted beheading three women. Additionally, the filmmakers were instructed to provide "factual information" regarding a line delivered by the actor portraying Nixon, which referenced Churchill's controversial remarks about Indian women.

The CBFC also requested information on the portrayal of Bangladeshi refugees, details of relevant court decisions, and permission to use footage from 'Operation Bluestar.' The filmmakers responded to the CBFC's communication on August 14, the same day the film's trailer was released.

While the producers agreed to all but one of the CBFC’s requests and provided sources for the requested information, the film's trailer drew criticism for its depiction of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. The trailer showed Bhindranwale, a prominent figure in the Khalistan movement, expressing support for Indira Gandhi's party instead of advocating for a separate Sikh state. This portrayal led to a strong reaction from several Sikh organizations, which wrote to the CBFC and even approached the court to prevent the film’s release, citing concerns over the depiction of Sikhs.