Vikram Mastal shares his experience of working with Prakash Jha in 'Aashram 3'

Mumbai, June 5 Actor Vikram Mastal, currently seen in 'Aashram 3', reveals the reason he chose to do the webseries and his working experience with director Prakash Jha.

Sharing the reason he chose to do 'Aashram 3', the actor says: "The main reason for choosing the script was Prakash Jha. I instantly said yes because I have always wanted to work with him. I have complete faith in him which made me say yes to the show."

"He is such a notable and prominent director that his direction makes the project exciting and anticipated. Plus, I loved my character in the series."

The actor had worked in projects like 'Sakshi', 'Suspense' and the web series 'Assi Nabbe Poore Sau'. He was also seen playing the character Hanuman in Ramayan.

On his working experience with Prakash Jha, the actor shares: "I had an enriching experience while working with Prakash Ji. To work with such an amazing director is an absolute honour for me. I got to learn a lot of new things from him.

"The kind of brilliance that he has, and the way he has shot this series is really fantastic. Working with him isn't like a director-actor thing, it's like we are one team. It seems like I have achieved a huge milestone in my career by working with him."

Speaking about the expectations he has from the series, the actor adds: "I have high expectations from 'Aashram 3' as it is made with a lot of perfection and hard work. Season 1 and 2 were hits and season 3 will be a blockbuster indeed."

Directed by Prakash Jha, the series streaming on MX Player features Bobby Deol with Darshan Kumar, Aaditi Pohankar, Esha Gupta, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Tridha Choudhury.

