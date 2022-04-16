Vikram Montrose dedicates his song 'Adheera' to Sanjay Dutt's 'KGF 2' character

Mumbai, April 16 Music composer Vikram Montrose, who crafted 'Kar Har Maidan Fateh' from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer biopic 'Sanju', has dedicated his new composition 'Adheera' to Sanjay Dutt's character from the recently released film 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

The song captures Dutt's charisma as the menacing villain in the second instalment of the successful franchise.

Talking about the same, the composer says, "I was keen on making a deadly badass song for Sanju Sir and was waiting for an opportunity to do so and when I saw his look in 'KGF: Chapter 2', I just couldn't resist the idea of making a song dedicated to the aura of 'The Sanjay Dutt' we know."

"And that's when I got Farhad Bhiwandiwala, the singer and Shekhar Astitwa, the writer to help me make this dream a reality. The song 'Adheera' is just our way of saying thank you to Sanju Sir for everything he has done for us", he further said.

Recalling how he got the opportunity to compose the hit number 'Kar Har Maidan Fateh', he shared, "'Kar Har Maidan Fateh' was and is a blessing and that happened because of Sanju Sir. He was the one who introduced me to Rajkumar Hirani and that's how I became a part of 'Sanju.' Had I not known Sanju Sir personally, about his journey and the way he is as a human being I wouldn't have been able to create a song like that."

Giving insight into one of Dutt's passions, music, he added, "Sanju Sir has an impeccable taste in music and he introduced me to music genres that I didn't even know existed. And It completely transformed my music. I got to learn so much from Sanju Sir about life and music and it has really helped me as a person and as a musician."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor