Vikramaditya Motwane says, ‘Jugnuma’ left him with a ‘deep desire to fly’

Mumbai, Sep 9 Filmmaker-producer Vikramaditya Motwane, who is known for ‘Lootera’, ‘Udaan’, ‘Jubilee’ and others, has heaped praise on the film ‘Jugnuma’.

The film is a magical realism drama, and stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. The film had its special screening recently ahead of its theatrical release, and the biggies of Hindi parallel cinema made a beeline to the event. It was attended by some of the finest filmmakers of Indian cinema.

Vikramaditya Motwane called it “a gorgeous film with fantastic performances and a beautiful milieu. Raam Reddy’s work always moves me, and ‘Jugnuma’ left me with a deep desire to fly”.

The special screening was hosted by Academy Award winner Guneet Monga Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, who are also on board as Executive Producers for the film, which debuts in cinemas on September 12 after a spectacular global festival run.

The incredible line-up of guests included stalwarts Saeed Akhtar Mirza and Sudhir Mishra, along with makers like Vikramaditya Motwane, Abhishek Chaubey, Amar Kaushik, Vasan Bala, Advait Chandan, Ayappa KM, Nandita Das, Rima Das, Honey Trehan, Mozez Singh, Umesh Bist, Aditya Sarpotdar, Amit Joshi and Shlok Sharma.

Filmmakers left deeply moved by the cinematic experience. Rima Das shared, “I loved Jugnuma for its courage, its poetry and its stunning magic realism. The performances stayed with me long after, which is the true beauty of cinema. It’s heartening to see such films breaking boundaries and finding support to reach wider audiences”.

Saeed Mirza said, “It was an absolutely magnificent experience, so cinematic, so powerful, and pure poetry on screen. What a film”.

‘Jugnuma’ is written and directed by Raam Reddy. It also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, Tillotama Shome, Hiral Sidhu and Awan Pookot.

Produced by Prspctvs Production in collaboration with Maxmedia and Sikhya Entertainment, the film is presented by Guneet Monga Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. Distributed in India by Flip Films & Cinepolis, the film is set to arrive in cinemas on September 12, 2025.

