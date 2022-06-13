Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal's new crime thriller 'Sector 36' goes on the floor.

Bollywood actors Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal begin shooting for their new mystery crime thriller film 'Sector 36' today.

Producer of Bollywood blockbuster movies 'Stree' and 'Mimi', Dinesh Vijan, is the producer of this upcoming crime thriller film which is inspired by true events and will be directed by debutant director Aditya Nimbalkar.

Vikrant Massey and Maddock Films, on Monday, shared a special announcement video of the film.

"Dinesh Vijan presents #Sector36 a crime thriller- inspired by true events. Staring yours truly and the incredible Deepak Dobriyal. Produced by #DineshVijan, Directed by @nimbalkaraditya & written by @bodhroyy. FILMING BEGINS TODAY. @maddockfilms" Vikrant captioned.

'Haseen Dillruba' actor will be seen sharing screen space with Deepak Dobriyal for the first time, while the roles both actors will be portraying are currently kept under wraps.

'Talvar' writer, Aditya Nimbalkar will be marking his directorial debut with 'Sector36', previously Nimbalkar was associated with Vishal Bhardwaj, for 'Haider', 'Rangoon', and 'Pataakha' as the assistant director.

Vikrant, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for his upcoming thriller film 'Forensic', in which he will be seen portraying the role of a forensic expert opposite Radhika Apte. The film is all set to release on Zee5 on June 24, 2022.

Better known for his comic timing, Deepak Dobriyal was last seen in a Zee5 film 'Aafat-e-ishq' and is currently having 'Good Luck Jerry', starring Janhvi Kapoor and 'Bhediya', starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in his kitty with 'Sector 36' newly added to it.

Apart from that, Maddock Films, have a bucket full of movies in their pipeline, a horror-comedy 'Bhediya' starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, and Laxman Uttekar's next untitled starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan.

The official release date of 'Sector 36' is still awaited.

