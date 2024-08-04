Vikrant Massey and Roadies Fame Raghu Ram's Argument on Set: Is It a Publicity Stunt? (Watch Video)

Vikrant Massey, known for his transition from TV to Bollywood and OTT success, recently garnered praise for his performance in *12th Fail*, earning the Filmfare Best Actor Award. However, he’s now making headlines for a different reason.

A video featuring Vikrant Massey and Raghu Ram, known for hosting *Roadies*, has gone viral on social media. In the video, both are seen on a set preparing for a shoot, but tensions escalate into a quarrel. Vikrant is heard saying, "Yaar Arjun, if he keeps talking nonsense like this, then I am leaving," which angers Raghu Ram. Raghu retorts, "You will not be able to do it every time, get out of here. I will say whatever I want to say. Go home."

In response, Vikrant uses strong language, telling Raghu, "What do you think of yourself? Today I am here, so you are also here." This prompts Raghu to throw food on the ground in frustration before leaving. Vikrant then remarks, "This is how it is, crazy." The video has sparked varied reactions from viewers. Some suspect it might be a publicity stunt, while others are criticizing Raghu Ram. Comments on the video include jokes and guesses about it being scripted, potentially leading to an advertisement for a food brand.

On the professional front, Vikrant Massey is gearing up for his upcoming film *Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba*, set to release on Netflix on August 9. The film features Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, with Sunny Kaushal, Jimmy Shergill, and Aditya Srivastava in key roles.