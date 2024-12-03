Vikrant Massey Makes First Public Appearance After Announcing Bollywood Retirement (Watch Video)

Actor Vikrant Massey shocked fans yesterday by announcing his retirement from Bollywood at 37. Renowned for his versatile performances, he revealed that his upcoming 2025 film will conclude his cinematic journey, leaving the film community in disbelief. A special screening of his next film, The Sabarmati Report, took place at Balyogi Hall in Parliament House, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a significant moment for Vikrant. After the event, he stated, "Watching The Sabarmati Report with the Prime Minister is a high point in my career."

When questioned about his retirement, Vikrant deflected, allowing his co-star Raashi Khanna to engage with the media, leaving reporters with lingering questions. In an emotional social media post, Vikrant announced his retirement, expressing gratitude for the support he has received. He reflected on the past few years and emphasized the need to introspect as a husband, father, son, and actor, stating, "It's time to return home. We will meet for the last time in 2025. Until then, I have two films and countless memories to cherish. Thank you all; I will be forever indebted to you."

The announcement quickly went viral, igniting discussions and emotional responses from fans and colleagues. As Vikrant prepares to leave Bollywood, fans eagerly anticipate his final performances. While he hasn't shared his future plans, his decision to step back has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the industry.