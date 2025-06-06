Vikrant Massey shares his take on the glorious history of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan

Mumbai, June 6 Actor Vikrant Massey, who has a strong connection with television, was motivated to share his views on history after witnessing the promo of the show "Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan", based on a significant chapter from the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

Massey penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram handle that read, "Very few people know that history has always been my favorite subject. Even today, I read books simply out of interest—to understand the present, it is essential to understand the past. Recently, I saw the promo of an upcoming show on Sony TV, and a thought crossed my mind."

Revealing how history can be misinterpreted with time, the '12th Fail' actor wrote, "Who says that Prithviraj Chauhan was defeated by Mohammad Ghori? Prithviraj Chauhan defeated Ghori multiple times in battle and spared his life each time. It was only when Ghori won once through deceit that he captured Prithviraj, had his eyes gouged out, and gave him a death fit for an animal."

Massey added, "But books say, and our neighboring country believes, that Prithviraj was defeated. That is incorrect. Prithviraj was never truly defeated. A nation, a society, a civilization—these don’t rise or fall because of a single incident or a single battle. Sometimes it takes centuries, even millennia, for such outcomes to be decided. Even today, nearly a 1000 years later, the land of Prithviraj Chauhan’s birth thrives. Delhi, Ajmer, Rajputana, and all of Hindustan are prosperous and progressing. On the other hand, Mohammad Ghori’s Ghor has become one of the most backward regions in the entire world." He added.

"Prithviraj still lives on. We are proud of him. But in Ghori’s country, there is no one left who even utters his name." He concluded.

"Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan" airs on Sony TV and Sony LIV at 7:30 PM, from Monday to Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor