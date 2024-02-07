Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur Welcome Baby Boy: 'We're Bursting with Joy'

Actor couple Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur joyfully announced the arrival of their son via Instagram on Wednesday. The duo shared a heartwarming joint post, featuring a personalized note that expressed their elation: "07.02.2024 For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love, Sheetal and Vikrant." The post was accompanied by a folded hands emoji instead of a caption. Their announcement garnered warm wishes from fellow industry members including Sobhita Dhulipala, Raashii Khanna, Rasika Dugal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Tahira Kashyap, who congratulated the couple with heartfelt messages and emojis.

Last September, Vikrant had hinted at the arrival of their bundle of joy with a creative Instagram post featuring a wedding picture and a symbolic image depicting the imminent addition to their family. The actor captioned it "New beginnings," signifying the anticipation of parenthood. The couple, who initially got married in a civil ceremony on February 14, 2022, followed by a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on February 18, 2022, had their marriage delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They had previously been engaged in a low-key Roka ceremony in 2019.

In his recent film "12th Fail," Vikrant Massey garnered acclaim for his portrayal of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who rose from poverty to become an IPS officer. The movie, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and co-starring Medha Shankar, highlights Sharma's journey and the pivotal role played by his wife, portrayed by Shankar. "12th Fail" hit theaters on October 27 last year. Vikrant is set to appear in "The Sabarmati Report" alongside Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Ranjan Chandel from a story by Aseem Arrora. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film, produced by Vikir Films, is slated for release on May 3.