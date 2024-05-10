Vikrant Massey Viral Video: 12th Fail' Actor's Heated Argument with Cab Driver Just a Marketing Gimmick

On Thursday video of 12th fail actor Vikrant Massey engaged in a heated argument got viral on social media. In video Massey contends that the fare displayed on the ride-hailing app was initially 450 rupees but increased by the time the trip ended. The video ended abruptly leaving fans wonder if the video is scripted or not and yes netizens are right this is and promotional video for ride-hailing app Indrive.

As per the PTI reported Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey has been appointed as a brand ambassador for Indrive for a year-long advertising campaign. The video is part of inDrive's campaign titled "Ab app ki nahi, aap ki chalegi," as per a report from PTI. Actor Vikrant Massey, inDrive India's brand ambassador, expressed his excitement about the campaign, stating, "I am thrilled to be part of inDrive's campaign. I appreciate how inDrive allows riders and drivers to negotiate fares, providing a fair service where people, not the app, determine the price." Avik Karmakar, inDrive's Senior GTM Manager, outlined the company's objectives and vision, stating, "This year, we plan to expand inDrive to 5-6 cities and achieve a threefold increase in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), ride numbers, and our user base. We have witnessed a 200% year-on-year growth in rides, with ride numbers reaching millions in India. We are actively recruiting more driver partners and focusing on integrating electric vehicles into our fleet. Currently, we have over 50,000 registered driver partners in urban areas and between 15,000 and 20,000 in non-metro regions."

Watch Viral Video: -

Actor Vikrant Massey became embroiled in a heated argument with a cab driver, sparking widespread speculation about its authenticity, with many labeling it a 'publicity stunt'.#VikrantMassey#Driver#Argumentpic.twitter.com/36hyWA9OAn — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) May 9, 2024

Talking about the Upcoming projects of actor Vikrant Massey he will be seen in "Yaar Jigri," "Sector 36," "Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba," and "The Sabarmati Report." His last film 12th Fail was a huge hit. It was sent for Oscar nominations as well.