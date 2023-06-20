Villains aren't born, they're made: Aaron Taylor-Johnson starrer 'Kraven The Hunter' trailer out

Washington [US], June 20 :Makers of Aaron Taylor-Johnson starrer 'Kraven The Hunter' unveiled the first trailer and poster of the movie.

Taking to twitter handle, Song Pictures India shared the poster and trailer.

The post read, "Villains aren't born. They're made. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is #KravenTheHunter - exclusively in cinemas October 6th in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

https://twitter.com/SonyPicsIndia/status/1671027877972951040

Sharing the trailer, they wrote, "Once you're on his list, there's only one way off. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is #KravenTheHunter - watch the trailer now. The hunt is on exclusively in cinemas October 6th in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

https://twitter.com/SonyPicsIndia/status/1671030191848652801

'Kraven the Hunter' is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel's most iconic villains came to be.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the new film teases the origin tale of a Marvel villain. Kraven is a vicious predator who targets Spider-Man in comic book stories. He is also frequently represented as a member of the Sinister Six, a supervillain team.

'Kraven the Hunter,' the newest in Sony Pictures' Marvel world which already includes the Spidey spinoffs "Venom" and "Morbius," as well as the impending "Madame Web" is due to hit theatres on October 6. Ariana DeBose, Christopher Abbott, Alessandro Nivola, Russell Crowe, and Fred Hechinger co-star with Taylor-Johnson.

The trailer hints that "villains aren't born they're made," implying that the film would investigate how Sergei Kravinoff evolves from a young boy nurtured in tough conditions into a ruthless threat. Kraven hunts his prey with unrivalled zeal, armed with superhuman qualities such as heightened strength, speed, agility, stamina, and longevity, as well as a diverse arsenal of weaponry.

Sony originally previewed the movie at the Cinema Con film exhibitor business event in April, bringing Taylor-Johnson onstage to show footage to an audience of theatre owners. During the introduction, the actor stated that "Kraven" would be rated R, implying that there will be some gory violence. Prior to their release, Marvel fans anticipated that Tom Hardy's "Venom" and Jared Leto's "Morbius" may receive R classifications, but both were rated PG-13 by the MPAA. "Kraven" represents Sony's first R-rated Marvel film, as per Variety report.

Directed by J.C. Chandor , the film also stars Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott and Russell Crowe.

The film 'Kraven The Hunter' is set to hit the theatres on October 6, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

