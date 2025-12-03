Vin Diesel pens note for dad on 91st b’day: Still learning from you

Mumbai, Dec 3 Hollywood star Vin Diesel marked his father’s 91st birthday with a heartfelt tribute, sharing how the lessons he received at home continue to guide him even today.

Known for keeping his family life private, the “Fast & Furious” actor posted a picture of himself on Instagram holding helium numeric balloons. He added an emotional note, writing, “91… and I’m still learning from you. Happy Birthday, Dad.”

A few days ago, the actor remembered late star Paul Walker who died in a car accident on November 30, 2013, in the midst of production on Furious 7.

He took to Instagram and shared a few behind-the-scenes images of him and Walker together on the set of a Fast & Furious film.

In his caption, Diesel wrote: “The universe keeps placing angels in my path. I know you are a part of it… a brotherhood eternal. Love you forever…”

Talking about Diesel, he is one of the world's highest-grossing actors and is best known for portraying Dominic "Dom" Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise.

He came to prominence in the late 1990s and first became known for appearing in Steven Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan in 1998. He followed up with commercially successful films such as Boiler Room and The Pacifier.

He gained stardom as a leading action star headlining numerous franchises, including Fast & Furious, XXX, and The Chronicles of Riddick.

His voice acting work includes The Iron Giant, the video games The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay and The Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena, and the voices of Groot I and Groot II in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU); he portrayed the characters in six superhero films, beginning with Guardians of the Galaxy.

He was last seen in Fast X directed by Louis Leterrier. The sequel to F9, it is the tenth main installment and the eleventh installment overall in the Fast & Furious franchise.

It also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Jason Statham, Jason Momoa, and Charlize Theron.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor