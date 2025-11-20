Vince Gill honoured with Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at CMA Awards

Los Angeles [US], November 20 : Vince Gill was honoured with Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the CMA Awards (Country Music Association Awards) on November 19.

After the performance, country legend George Strait took the stage to present Gill with the award. He said of the 22-time Grammy winner, "There is not a more deserving person to receive this honor, which bears the name of the true Icon himself, Mr. Willie Nelson."

As per Variety, Gill kept it light with his acceptance speech, opening with a joke before gushing about the award's history. He told the audience, "It's not lost on me that we had to have girls come out here and sing for me tonight. None of the boys can get up that high."

He added. "This is amazing. In the history of this award, I think it's been given to maybe ten people, nine or ten, something like that. And that list of people is astounding."

After sharing a message of love and gratitude to his management and family, Gill gave a final shoutout to the award's namesake: "Willie, if you're out there listening, 92 years old, you're still inspiring us to this day. God bless."

Born in Oklahoma, Gill started out as both a session musician and a solo performer, contributing to David Grisman's 1983 album "Here Today" before releasing his own debut EP the following year. His breakthrough came in 1990 with the hit single "When I Call Your Name." Two years later, he cemented his place as a country music powerhouse with the quadruple-platinum album "I Still Believe in You."

