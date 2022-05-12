Vincent Cassel to team up with David Cronenberg for thriller 'The Shrouds'

Los Angeles, May 12 French actor Vincent Cassel, who is known for his work as the artistic director in Darren Aronofsky's 'Black Swan', will be reuniting with Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg for a new thriller titled 'The Shrouds', reports 'Variety'.

Cronenberg has earlier directed 'A History of Violence' and 'Dead Ringers'. As per 'Variety', 'The Shrouds', written and directed by Cronenberg, tells the story of Karsh (essayed by Cassel), an innovative businessman and grieving widower, who builds a device to connect with the dead inside a burial shroud.

Cassel and Cronenberg have previously teamed up on 'Eastern Promises' and 'A Dangerous Method'. Their latest collaboration seems very much in the same envelope-pushing vein.

The official longline for 'The Shrouds', accessed by 'Variety', states, Karsh's revolutionary business is on the verge of breaking into the international mainstream when several graves within his cemetery are vandalised and nearly destroyed, including that of his wife.

While he struggles to uncover a clear motive for the attack, the mystery of who wrought this havoc, and why, will drive Karsh to reevaluate his business, marriage and fidelity to his late wife's memory, as well as push him to new beginnings.

Said Ben Said (SBS Productions) and Martin Katz (Prospero Pictures) will be producing the film, the principal photography of which is scheduled to begin in March 2023. CAA Media Finance will handle the US sales and FilmNation Entertainment overseeing international distribution. Sales will launch at Cannes, where Cronenberg will premiere his latest film 'Crimes of the Future' which stars Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux and Kristen Stewart.

"We are thrilled to be going on a journey into the newest world from the distinctive imagination of David Cronenberg. His ability to write smart and unconventional screenplays and then translate them into unique experiences on screen makes him a unique voice in film," said Ben Said in a statement accessed by 'Variety'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor