Vineeth Sreenivasan Reveals He's Not on Twitter, Reports Fake Account

Vineeth Sreenivasan took to his Instagram today and revealed that the 'blue-tick' Twitter account which went by his name was not handled by him. The Malayalam actor-singer penned a note mentioning that he has contacted the said Twitter user, urging to take the account down. FYI, the Twitter account is no more active.

On the work front, after success of Aravindante Athidhikal, Vineeth Sreenivasan is reuniting with director M Mohanan for a new film titled Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam. It is scripted by Godha-fame Rakesh Mantodi. He had earlier collaborated with Vineeth in scripting Thira. Maha Subair's Varnachithra is producing the upcoming film, which will go on floors in July.



Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam also stars Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese and actor-filmmaker Mridul Nair in major roles. The film will have cinematography by Viswajith Odukathil, who debuted with the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial Hridayam. Veteran Ranjan Abraham will handle the edits and Guna Balasubramanian has been signed as the composer. Vineeth was recently seen in cameo roles in Priyadarshan's Corona Papers and Ganesh Raj's Pookkaalam. He will be next seen in a lead role in Jayalal Divakaran's Kurukkan.