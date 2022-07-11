Vinod Bhanushali: Atal Bihari Vajpayee was only politician also respected by opposition

Mumbai, July 11 As the biopic based on the life-journey of the veteran politician, poet and former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is in making, the producer of the film, Vinod Bhanushali shares how the film is intended to recall, celebrate and inspire the coming generation of the life of a rare politician and visionary like Vajpayee who was also loved by his opposition.

The biopic is titled 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye – Atal'.

Asked about the reason behind making a film on a politician in a country like India where the majority of the population is quite sensitive about their leaders and in ideology, Bhanushali shared his thought in conversation with .

Bhanushali told , "I think Mr Vajpayee was a personality beyond being a politician. He was a visionary, he was the man who started shaping the new India that it has become today. And most importantly, with his in-depth knowledge, poetry and sense of humour, he was also respected by his opposition when he was the Prime Minister of our nation. That happens rarely. It is important to recall the value that he added to Indian history. We aim to celebrate it through our film."

The script of the film will be made based on the book 'The Untold Vajpayee: Politician and Paradox' authored by Ullekh N.P.

Asked about if the film will only paint Vajpayee in a positive light rather than critically analysing his life as a politician, Bhanushali said, "Well, we are following the book, that is the source material. Also, we will make a film, an engaging story rather than focusing on political analysis. He was a Hindi kavi too, that is how the narrative flow."

However, the makers are very tight-lipped about the casting of the film yet.

"There are two film directors we are in talk with, so we haven't announced the name of the director eighter. You see, the story of Vajpayee ji is bigger than a film director and actor. We are in conversation with three actors. Now, to be very honest, without finalising anything officially, it would be very irresponsible of me as a producer to drop any name. I will make a decision in a collective manner with my internal team and partner. So, once everything is final, we will talk on the matter," the producer signed off.

'Atal' is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, and is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, Kamlesh Bhanushali and Vishal Gurnani, and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta, Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma. The film is slated to release in Christmas 2023.

