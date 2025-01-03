Viola Davis' action thriller 'G20' to be released in April

Los Angeles [US], January 3 : Voila Davis is all set to come up with the thriller 'G20'.

Directed by Patricia Riggen, the film follows U.S. President Danielle Sutton (Davis), who becomes the number one target after the G20 summit comes under siege. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country, and safeguard world leaders, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

'G20' will be released on Prime Video on April 10.

Viola Davis, powerhouse action star? We’re in. Don’t miss the thrilling, star-studded movie G20 - hitting Prime Video April 10. pic.twitter.com/kEgKsKVEJC— Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) January 2, 2025

On working with Viola, Riggen said, "This is Viola Davis as you've never seen her heroically kicking tons of ass in a global thrill ride. With G20, I wanted to make the kind of classic, edge-of-your-seat action film that I've always been such a fan of, but one that draws on the high stakes of our modern and technologically advanced world we live in."

The project also stars Anthony Anderson as Derek Sutton, Marsai Martin as Serena Sutton, Ramon Rodriguez as Agent Manny Ruiz, Douglas Hodge as Oliver Everett, Elizabeth Marvel as Joanna Worth, Sabrina Impacciatore as Elena Romano, Christopher Farrar as Demetrius Sutton, and Antony Starr as Rutledge.

Expressing excitement about it, producers Davis and Julius Tennon described "G20 as a high-stakes action film with a lot of heart."

Producer Andrew Lazar added, "It boasts a fantastic ensemble cast, and is rooted in the fundamental drive we all have to protect the people and places that matter most to us."

G20 was written by Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss, and Logan Miller and Noah Miller, with story by Logan Miller and Noah Miller. The movie is produced by Andrew Lazar, p.g.a., Viola Davis, and Julius Tennon. It is a co-production of Amazon MGM Studios and MRC with Mad Chance Productions and JuVee Productions also producing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor