Vipul Shah, Sudipto Sen to go to court against Tamil Nadu multiplexes

The Film The Kerala Story is a Hindi Film about a group of women from Kerela who join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The film is a work of fiction inspired with true facts.Several petitions were filed seeking restraining reliefs against the release and exploitation of the film. These petitions have been filed in pursuance of a teaser of the film which was released in November, 2022 depicting that innocent girls were lured and converted to Islam over a period of time.

Earlier today, reports surfaced that multiplex owners in Tamil Nadu had decided to remove The Kerala Story from the movie theatres. This decision of theatre owners of Tamil Nadu, has left producer Vipul Shah and director Sudipto Sen in a state of shock and bemusement.The director of the movie, Sudipto Sen, confirmed the news of taking legal action against the ban on the film in Tamil Nadu in an interaction with ETimes. He said, "Yes, we are going to court. We will also be conducting a press conference later today." On its opening day, the controversial film raked in Rs 8.03 crore. On day 2, The Kerala Story managed to mint over Rs 11 crore, showing growth of 39.73 per cent. As per reports, the movie earned a massive Rs 16.50 crore on the third day. Interestingly, with this collection, The Kerala Story has got the fifth-highest opening for a Hindi film in 2023.